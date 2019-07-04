Facebook explains the cause of eight hours of Social media meltdown

By Urowayino Jeremiah

Facebook has said that the outage that crashed the site worldwide along with Instagram and WhatsApp for over eight hours yesterday was caused by an issue triggered during routine maintenance, noting that the issue was first acknowledged in a brief statement on Twitter.

In a statement released to newsmen they said ‘during one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos,’.

However, Thousands of Instagram users have been unable to post to news feeds, see stories or load content. Meanwhile, Facebook users say they are having trouble logging in and accessing their feeds, as well as viewing or posting pictures.

Services on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp remain down several hours into a worldwide outage affecting the entire ‘family of apps.’

The mass outage is likely to be linked as Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp, and the three share systems across apps.