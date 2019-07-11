LAGOS—AS Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Population Day, with the theme: 25 Years of ICPD: Accelerating the Promise, reproductive health experts have called for policies that would address the country’s population issues head-on.

The Acting National Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Mr Yusuf Anka, announced on Tuesday that the Nation’s population hit an estimated 198 million. In May 2019, the UNFPA projected the nation’s population to be 201 million. The current population according to worldometers.info as at July 10, 2019 was 201,095,920.

Speaking to Vanguard on the essence of a controlled national population, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Dr. Funmi OlaOlorun said: “Let us demystify family planning and ensure that everyone who needs it gets it. Many States have been working to improve availability of family planning commodities and bridge the gap between demand and supply so that women can access the services.

“The bridge is missing between demand and supply. We should let the women navigate the system. Let the older help the younger so that they can have their needs met. Let’s have that conversation.”

Also speaking, a family planning expert and Chairman Association for Advancement of Family Planning, Dr Ejike Oji, noted that at the current population growth rate of Nigeria could become the third most populous country with almost 400 million people by 2050.

