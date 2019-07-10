By Dayo Adesulu

Founder/Group Chief Executive, Algorithm Media and former MD/CEO Guinness, Mr. Seni Adetu and Mr.Steve Babaeko, the CEO/Chief Operating Officer, X3M Media have urged APCON to regulate advertisement on social media, adding that it is now common for people to record anything and post without vetting such adverts or jingles.

The duo who made this statement during the induction of fifty members and eight to full membership in Lagos said: ‘’Social media users often breach advertising laws as people lay claims to unverifiable outcomes.’’

Speaking as facilitators during the training of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) members, Mr. Seni Adetu said: ‘’Many companies now use influencers on social media to launch or promote their goods and services without due process.’’

According to him, many of these influencers do not know the rules governing advertising, adding that there have being several cases of violation.

He spoke on the need to classify advertising agencies in the country to their financial strength, size and technical ability.

On his part, the Head of Public Relations, Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Mr. Elvis Otobo who was one of the new inducted certified members APCON said: ‘’As a certified advertiser, l hope to contribute my quota to promote the principles and standards of advertising in Nigeria.”

He, however vowed to ensure quality contents, abides by the rules and regulations as stated in the code of advertising in Nigeria, adding that he would work with APCON to improve advertising in Nigeria in line with global standard.

Caption: From right, Ambassador Elvis Otobo, receiving induction certification from Ag. Registrar/Chief Executive, APCON, Ijedi lyoha in Lagos.

File APCON

Photo: APCON Pix 08-07-2019