Expert advices OAAN members to embrace digital advertising

By Princewill Ekwujuru

An expert in the busi-ness of media buying and planning has advised members of Out-of-Home (OOH) Practitioners under the aegis of Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria, OAAN, to embrace digital advertising as a new way to grow and remain relevant in business.

The Chief Executive Officer of Media Perspectives, Jude Odia, gave this advice at the just-concluded 34th annual conference of OAAN held in Abeokuta, with the theme: Future of OOH in Nigeria: Debt, Ethics and Best Practices, said the media landscape and the game has changed.

He said: “In the last 10 years, the Nigerian advertising industry has witnessed disruptions with digital advertising continually occupying bigger space. Global predictions indicate that digital advertising is on the increase and in Nigeria, it has 8 percent share of total Ad spend from about 5 per cent three years ago. ‘’In recent time, the media landscape and the game has changed as advertisers that used to see, for instance, mobile advertising as a complementary consideration are now considering it first in their budget because of impact, emotive connection and reach.”

“With digital transformation changing the game and business, he said outdoor and by extension, other traditional media platforms can only become relevant through innovation informed by research, partnership, data, M&As, strong association to constructively engage with regulators and increase the barrier into entering the outdoor industry,” he noted.

In his contribution, the immediate past president of OAAN, Babatunde Adedoyin said his administration’s achievements include by 30 per cent reduction in advert fee on static and 35 per cent reduction on LED boards in Lagos, 20 per cent payment on vacant boards policy against 100 per cent and curtailing frictions with Lagos State and other regulators.

Vanguard