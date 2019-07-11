Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, on Thursday, decried the practice of expelling pregnant girls from schools while allowing boys that impregnated them to continue their education.

Fayemi, who expressed her feelings during a meeting in Ado-Ekiti with wives of Coordinating Directors and Community Development Officers of the 16 Local Government Councils in the state, described the measure as “discriminatory.”

She stressed that all girls had the right to education, regardless of their pregnancy, marital or motherhood status.

According to her, pregnant girls face all kinds of punishments, including discriminating practices that deny them their right to education.

She expressed the readiness of the state government to implement relevant laws, including the Child Rights Act,

Gender Equality and other laws, to protect the interest of children.

She said that a sensitization campaign would hold in the state in August to increase awareness of the people on the importance of

protecting the rights of children, particularly the girl-child.

In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Moji Fafure, solicited the support of women in the state for the

Fayemi-led administration to fully achieve its goals for women and children.