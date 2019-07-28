By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The expatriate working with Al Madal Construction Company who was abducted by unidentified gunmen between Oruk Anam and Ukanafun local government areas of Akwa Ibom state has regained his freedom.

It was gathered Sunday that the expatriate who was abducted few weeks ago was set free by his abductors about 8pm over the weekend.

The expatriate was abducted on the road construction site between Ikot Ebritam Inen Ekefe in Oruk Anam and Odoro Ikot in Ukanafun week by gunmen in Inen Ekefe, Oruk Anam LGA while two Nigerian soldiers attached to him were shot dead on the spot.

However, sources from the community where he was kidnapped disclosed that four suspects in connection with the kidnapping have been arrested in Rivers state.

Our source who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the expatriate was released 18 days after he was kidnapped. He was released last Friday night at the same spot where the incident had occurred.

“At about 8pm Friday, the hoodlums brought him ( the expatriate)from the creeks in a speedboat blindfolded and dropped him at the same spot where he was kidnapped.

“He then made calls to their project office within the community before he was picked up by heavily armed soldiers. He is currently receiving treatment.”, Our source said.

Speaking Sunday, the clan head of Inen, His Royal Highness Obong Johnson Obosi of the border community between OrukAnam and Ukanafun where the incident occurred confirmed that the abducted expatriate has been released.

He said, “Yes, the chairman of OrukAnam local government area Prince Ubong Idiong called me this morning informing me that the abducted expatriate has been released by the abductors. I am happy all our clamour and press conference begging the kidnappers to release the expatriate was not in vain.”

He added that though the expatriate has been released, the council of chiefs would not rescind its decision to use traditional means of invoking native injunction against the perpetrators of such so that government would continue with development projects there with confidence over the security and safety of the workers.

“We even learned that four persons have been arrested in Port Harcourt including the son of a village head in connection with the kidnapping of the expatriate

“Despite the fact that the abductors have freed the expatriate, we would still have meeting tomorrow to explore traditional means by invoking some native injunction against the gunmen and their collaborators so that government would continue development projects in our community”, he asserted.

Meanwhile the Police Public Relations Officer, in the state, Odiko MacDon could not be reached for further confirmation as at the time of filing this report.

