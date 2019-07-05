Ex-Gov, Aregbesola reacts as Supreme Court affirms Oyetola as Governor

By Anthony Ogbonna

The immediate past governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola has reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling which affirmed Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the governor of the State, thereby dashing the hope of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Justice Rhodes Vivour-led Supreme Court, Friday, affirmed the election of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the governor of Osun state after the Tribunal had in March, declared Adeleke the winner of the election.

At the ruling today, five of the seven-man panel of judges of the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Oyetola whose election was, therefore, upheld.

Soon after the ruling, the ex-governor, Aregbesola took to his twitter handle to express his feelings about the ruling.

He tweeted thus:

Alhamdulilah — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) 5 July 2019

Ilerioluwa ti se l’Osun. https://t.co/dt2G6jjmVo — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) 5 July 2019