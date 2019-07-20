Ex-BB Naija housemate, Angel joins Bayelsa Gubernatorial race

By Tolulope Abereoje

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Ifiemi Awotarigha recently declared his interest to contest in the gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa State this year and revealed his aspiration to become the number one citizen in the State.

It can be recalled that back in the Double Wahala house, Angel presented himself as a goal getter and a guy with prospects and it comes as no surprise that he is hoping to lead his home state to the promised land.

The reality TV star has joined a good number of entertainers cum politicians to tap into the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill that has been passed into the Nigerian law, to gun for the apex seat in the oil rich State and he took to his Instagram page to announce his candidacy and share his official poster to the welcoming arms of his fans and friends.

“The reality of life is that power is never given, but always taken. The time of talking about a better Nigeria is gone, now is the time for action. Let us be the change we want to see.

It is with this realization that I announce my candidacy for the 2019 gubernatorial race in Bayelsa state. Let there be light,” he wrote.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct elections in Bayelsa on November 16 and campaigns have swiftly begun.

Angel is yet to declare the party under which he would be running but he simply adopted the slogan, “Let there be light.”

Many have praised him for this bold step to represent the youths in government and wish him well on his journey to making a difference in the country.

Vanguard