Evicted BBNaija Housemates Avala, Isilomo forge ahead Bet9ja way

With their heads still held high, Isilomo and Avala who became the first causalities of the eviction game of the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) crashed out of the popular reality show broadcast throughout Africa.

During the first eviction game of the 2019 edition of the BBNaija sponsored by Bet9ja, four were penciled down for eviction in a show that finally yielded two evictees contrary to previous practice of one eviction per show.

The duo of Avala and Isilomo who ran out of luck in their last game dubbed Bet9ja Marble challenge on Sunday Night at the eviction centre, Big Brother Arena, braced up despite high emotions, appreciated the opportunity the platform offered them to be part of the 2019 edition of BBNaija.

According to them, it can only get better as they offered that they would deploy lessons learnt during their one full week on the show to advantage in pursuing careers in music and entertainment and shaping a vocation in humanitarian and social service.

Isilomo and Avala’s never say die attitude aligns with the major sponsor, Bet9ja’s pay-off line “More than a bet”. For the two, it’s beyond the show and the eviction, as they were determined to press on in their new found talents and callings.

For instance, Isilomo, a HR professional, hopes to set up a foundation for women while she pursues making a mark in entertainment. Likewise, Avala who wasn’t exactly as clear as her colleague told her fans and admirers in the audience, she’ll push forward and use the BBNaija once in a lifetime opportunity to launch her way into bigger things in the social and entertainment circle.

Other highlights of the first week in the BBNaija house include the selection of Fred as the house leader. The leader revealed that beyond the game and its intrigues, the role of the house leader thought him to be mindful of “little details”, an issue that he never gave a thought before now.

As Isilomo and Avala went down at the end of the first week of the three months reality show, Gedoni and Kaffi were saved by the whiskers from the eviction hangman’s noose as the two scored pretty well in the Bet9ja Marble game scoring 5 and 4 respectively as against the former’s 2 and 3 respectively.

According the Anchor, Ebuka the Bet9ja sponsored reality show provides good content spiced with some drama as its broadcast on all DSTV, GoTV and Multichoice YouTube channel throughout Africa.

