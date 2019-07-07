Erue, you have been a wonderful leader, says Ovuakporie

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DIRECTOR of Communications of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, Mr Nick Ovuakporie, has described the State Chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Erue as a resourceful and dedicated political leader who is committed to well being of his people.

Ovuakporie in a statement, said; “our dear Chairman, you are a great man, role model and a leader anyone could ask for having recorded an uncommon achievement during your purposeful leadership as State Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State.

“You have been a wonderful leader to the world of yesterday, today, and the future. We thank God for making you the type of a leader you are.

“Your birthday has afforded us the privilege to celebrate your sterling achievements in your political sojourn being the first State Chairman of the APC in the South – South geo – political region to produce a Deputy Senate President President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You (Erue) have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership. You have been a role model and an example of selfless leadership to our great party and we are proud to hold you as someone worthy of emulation.

“On this special day, we want to tell you that we recognize your labour of sacrifices, love and visionary leadership as we celebrate you and hope for many more years of useful work for the good of our great Nation and humanity.”

