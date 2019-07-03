Ericsson’s 5G leadership in Europe awarded at World 5G Summit

By Emeka Aginam

Ericsson, Swisscom, and strategic partners Qualcomm Technologies and OPPO, have been recognized on the European stage with a prestigious award at this year’s World 5G Summit in London, UK.

The partners were jointly awarded the “Best 5G Network Development in Europe” award at a June 12 ceremony for their industry-leading implementations of 5G products and services in the region. The four companies have worked closely together in recent years to make 5G technology a commercial reality.

Ericsson and Swisscom recently switched on Europe’s first large-scale commercial 5G network in Switzerland, continuing a long and successful partnership. Swisscom aims to have its 5G network operational across Switzerland by the end of 2019 – with close to 90 percent nationwide population coverage.

This will be achieved by enabling 5G New Radio on FDD band, with Ericsson Spectrum Sharing software that dynamically shares spectrum between 4G and 5G carriers based on traffic demand.

Ericsson is leading 5G standardization with the most contributions for 4G and 5G and has achieved interoperability milestones with third-party partners. As the preferred partner among pioneering customers, Ericsson was first with commercial live 5G networks in four continents and currently has publicly announced 5G deals with more than 20 named operator customers.

Arun Bansal, President and Head of Europe & Latin America, Ericsson, says: “Winning this award is real a testament to what we have achieved so far in our mission to bring commercial 5G to the world. We are truly proud to have been recognized alongside our close partners Swisscom, Qualcomm Technologies and OPPO, and look forward to continuing our quest toward implementing the cutting edge technologies that will make for a better tomorrow.”