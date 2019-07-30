Eradication of hepatitis by 2022 feasible — ORAMAH

By Chioma Obinna

Moves by the Federal government to eradicate the deadly hepatitis C disease in the country have started yielding fruits as Pharco Corporation, an Egypt based international pharmaceuticals company steps in to provide support for the nation’s health systems strengthening (HSS) through the generation of awareness and provision of potent medication for the elimination of the disease in Nigeria.

Worried by this frightening situation, the Federal Ministry of Health commenced a sensitization programme to expand awareness among the general population and ensuring that half of hepatitis C patients were aware of their infection status by 2020. In addition, the ministry wanted 50 percent of the patients to receive treatment by 2020; 90 percent cured by 2020 and Nigeria, totally free of hepatitis C by 2022.

In less than three years, Pharco, partnering with the government of Egypt has successfully cured more that 1.9 Million hepatitis C patients in Egypt. The same feat is currently being performed in Cameroon, Cote d’ Ivoire and Sudan by the company.

Currently, the Corporation is partnering with a Nigerian partner SEPAT Pharmaceuticals Limited to ensure that hepatitis is eradicated in the country.

In the views of the Managing Director of SEPAT, Pharco Corporation, Dr. Ozo Ifeanyi Oramah, they are bringing into Nigeria its veritable experience, its success story across Africa in the elimination of the deadly disease.

“We are eradicating hepatitis C in many African Countries by a product that is completely made in Egypt, thus suitable and efficacious for Africans.”

He said as part of the measures already put in place towards ensuring that the 2022 date set aside for the elimination of hepatitis in Nigeria becomes realistic, the corporation would soon commence a country-wide screening exercise where over 15,000 rapid tests are conducted for early detection of antibodies and hepatitis. Oramah said that his company would also partner with the Ministry of Health in monitoring, through its diagnostic partner company, to reduce and save cost, adding that the monitoring exercise would be followed up with the provision of technical training of PRC handling and maintenance of its equipment

Another key area, the international corporation would be supporting Nigeria is in the much-needed engendering of awareness, where Ozo Oramah explained that the major targets would-be students in higher institutions, market women, artisans and the aged.

“The International Club of Hepatitis C powered by Pharco will be extended through the universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria spreading awareness brochures and through on-ground and social media campaigns.

“The vision of our partners, Pharco of Egypt, through the initiative and passionate drives of the CEO Dr. Sherin Helmy – Africa Free of Hepatitis C 2025 Initiative- is to eliminate hepatitis C in Africa by 2025.

With the laudable programmes and the commitment of the present government in Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Health, we are convinced that with the right synergies and partnerships, the 2022 date set to eradicate the disease by Buhari’s administration is feasible. Pharco Corporation and SEPAT are committed to it and we will do all within our means towards attaining the goal,” Oramah added. Hepatitis C is an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver and leads to inflammation.

