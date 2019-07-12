Enugu market fire outbreak: Ugwuanyi rescues victims with N6.8M

ENUGU -THERE was immense in Enugu when the Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi swiftly pledged to rebuild the Ama-Igbo Market, near Obiagu suburb, in Enugu North Local Government Area, which was gutted by fire in the early hours of Friday.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who also donated the sum of N100,000 to each of the 68 affected traders totalling it to N6.8 million, while addressing the gathering at the market noted that he was at the scene to sympathize with them over the devastating fire, adding that as their leader, he should share in their joy and pain, as well.

He expressed gratitude to God that there was no loss of life to the unfortunate incident and assure of government’s determination to make life easier for all residents of the state.

“I thank God because nobody died here. I know how painful it is. I am here to sympathise with you as the governor you people voted to power during the last election.

“I am here because whatever affects you also affects us. I will donate N100,000 each to all the 68 affected persons, and I will direct the Chairman of this (Enugu North) local government area to rebuild the razed shops and the state government would foot the bill”, Ugwuanyi promised.

Earlier, the Chairman of the market, Mr Emeka Ogbodo, who lamented the damage caused by the fire outbreak, said that the inferno started around 12:58am on Friday and burnt down 68 shops including all the stocked goods.

Ogbodo disclosed that but for lack of access roads in the area, men of Enugu state fire service who later extinguished the inferno, would have stopped it from razing up to 68 shops.

“The fire outbreak started around 12:50am this morning. It burnt down 68 shops before it was stopped. We thank the Enugu state fire service who came to our rescue not minding the odd time that the incident occurred.

“The fire service tried their best but assuming the road was motorable, the fire would not have burnt down up to five shops”, Ogbodo said.