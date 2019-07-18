Enugu community storm Christian Chukwu’s resident expresses gratitude to God

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – ELDERS of Obe community in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state Thursday stormed Christian Chukwu’s resident with praises to God for restoration of his health and his subsequent return to the country.

The community further thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Femi Otedola and other well meaning Nigerians who assisted both financially, spiritually and otherwise to the healing of their brother.

Recall that the former coach of Super Eagles of Nigeria and captain of Green Eagles, Chukwu were some few months ago flown to London for treatment of an undisclosed health challenge through the financial assistance of Gov. Ugwuanyi, Femi Otedola and many other Nigerians.

Speaking during the visit, the Prime Minister of the Obe-Agbo community, Chief Patrick Agu who expressed happiness to God, thanked Him for his mercies upon Christian Chukwu.

Chief Agu who disclosed that God’s miracle on Chukwu shows that human being cares and God cures, said that it would have been a different story if not for the mercies of God.

He thanked Ugwuanyi for his rapid response to restore Chukwu’s health. He also thanked Femi Otedola for his magnanimity, praying that God would pay them back.

He also thanked the Chairman of Nigerian football federation, NFF, Ahmed Pinnik, Nkanu indigenes and many others who contributed both financially and spiritually.

“We are here to thank God for a wonderful work he did to my brother, Chairman Christian Chukwu. If not God’s intervention, it would have been another story.

“We thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his rapid response, Femi Otedola who did not support with money alone but followed him to England, NFF Chairman, Amaju Pinnik, Nkanu people, and many others that helped in one way or the other”, he said.

Also speaking Dr John Chukwu Ani while thanking God for a wonderful work done, lauded Ugwuanyi, Otedola, Pinnik and others for coming to the aid of his brother.

Dr Ani who commended Chukwu for his contribution to the nation and Enugu state, said that Chukwu is a role model worthy of emulation.

“I thank God for a wonderful work he has done. I also thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is a sports lover, Femi Otedola who have shown more Igbo than Yoruba and many others for contributing financially and otherwise to my brother’s health. Christian Chukwu is a pathfinder and a pace setter who have shown humility his whole life”, he said.

Responding, Christian Chukwu commended his kinsmen for their support and being with him during difficult and prayed that God would bless those behind his recovery.

