Enugu community, MACBAN, others deny report of herders, cattle expulsion

The people of Agbada Nenwe in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, members of the Hausa/Fulani community and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, in the South-East geo-political zone, have denied the video trending on social media on the purported expulsion of some herders and their cattle out of the community.

It would be recalled that Enugu State Command of the Police had, in the wake of the news report on social media, denied that such incident occurred, explaining that after a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that what transpired was “only the movement of cattle and herders from Cross River State through Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and a neighbouring town for grazing.”

The Police further stated that “such transit had nothing to do with escorting herders and their cattle out of Agbada Nenwe community.”

Speaking when Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State led the State Commissioner of Police; Director, Department of State Services, DSS; Garrison Commander, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu; Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly; State Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, and other relevant stakeholders, to Agbada Nenwe on a fact-finding visit yesterday, the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Dr. Francis Imo, said the video is untrue, stressing that “nobody drove the Fulani community out of Agbada Nenwe.”

The monarch disclosed that they enjoy cordial relationship with the Fulani community, adding that “no cow has ever been killed in this kingdom, no Fulani man has ever been hurt.”

Reacting, chairman of MACBAN, South-East Zone, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, cautioned against “the harm any individual or group unruly act can cause the wider society beyond our immediate environment.

“It is my sincere plea that while we seek our individual or group interests, we encourage collective good of all and healthy cohesion for virile nationhood.

“I wish to thank the government of Enugu State and indeed the governments of the South-East states for their role in nurturing cordiality among residents of their states and other persons whose businesses are of economic value.”

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi, who stated that the delegation has found out from the presentations by leaders of Agbada Nenwe and Northern communities, MACBAN, and the Police, that the video is not true, appealed to those peddling false news about Enugu State to note that Enugu is very peaceful.

He maintained that “Enugu State, as we declared during our first ever Oganiru Investment Summit, is open for business and a home for all,” and reassured both the indigenes and non-indigenes of the community that the state is secure and remains one of the most peaceful in the country.

“As a government, we assure and re-assure indigenes and non-indigenes of this community that Enugu State is secure and remains one of the most peaceful states in the country,” he aded.

Also speaking, chairman of Aninri council, Ezekiel Chukwu, said immediately he got wind of the rumour, he “rushed to the community with security agencies, but could not establish the occurrence of such incident.”

In his presentation, Sarkin Hausawa, Enugu State, Alhaji Abukakar Sambo, said: “We have been enjoying peaceful co-existence in Enugu State and we are here to say that mischief makers will not succeed.”