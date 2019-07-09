By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FOUNDING leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor has described the sudden demise of one of staunch members of the party in the State, Chief Adolor Okotie-Eboh, as shocking and painful.

Emerhor in a statement, expressed sadness over the passage of Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh whom he said was a founding chieftain of the party in Delta.

According to him, the vacuum created by sudden death of Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh would be difficult to fill, adding that Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh



would be most remembered for his selfless sacrifices for the unity of APC in Delta State at a most critical time when it mattered most.

Emerhor lamented that Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh died at a time when his service to the party and humanity was needed the most.

While sympathized with the Okotie-Eboh family, Delta APC, Delta and Nigeria, he prayed God to them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He also pray God to grant the soul of Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh eternal rest in His bosom.