Emerhor group withdraws case against Omo-Agege, Erue, others

…hails Omo-Agege emergence as Deputy Senate President

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THE Olorogun O’tega Emerhor-led faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State has withdrawn the case it filed against the Prophet Jones Erue-led faction of the party which produced the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and others as candidates of the party for the 2019 elections.

Delta APC has been engulfed in crisis since after the Ward, Local Government and State congresses which led to the factionalization of the party in Delta.

Emerhor, in a statement, on Monday titled; “Even A Good Fight Must Come To An End”, said he had to withdraw the case after appeals from critical stakeholders of the party including the presidency in the interest of peace and reconciliation after the 2019 general elections in the state.

He said; “Dear Mainstream members of Delta State APC Chapter, I write to update you on where we are in our ongoing struggle to properly position Delta APC in the power equation of Delta State. As you are aware, we have sustained this struggle through thick and thin from the congresses of April /May/June 2018 to Primaries in September/October 2018 and general elections in February/March 2019.

“Through all of these, we have won and lost battles. It’s been somewhat of a political roller coaster of sometimes joy and sometimes sadness. We have since September 2018 resorted to the law courts to reclaim and assert our rights: as Executives and elective candidates of the party at various levels. We won our main suit at the Asaba FHC trial court, lost the appeal to a Special Panel at the Court of Appeal, Benin and currently, we are on appeal at the Supreme Court.

“During the pendency of our Supreme Court appeal, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the main impacted person, should our appeal succeed at the Supreme Court, was sponsored by our National APC and Federal government and was elected the Deputy Senate President (DSP) of the Nigerian Senate. Since this event a lot has happened.

“Your leadership has come under intense pressure to terminate the appeal at the Supreme Court in order not to jeopardize the standing of the DSP at the Nigerian senate. This pressure has come from elders, leaders and Clergymen of Urhobo nation, from well wishers and family members of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, from APC party leaders of the South South, and indeed, from the Presidency.

“Recently, on Tuesday, July 11th 2019, myself and Chief Cyril Ogodo had audience with the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osibanjo on the matter to chart a way forward.

“Upon the election of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the DSP, and with the reach out from the various interested persons mentioned above, your leadership has indeed agreed, in its usual reconciliatory manner, to seize the opportunity to again push for a party reconciliation and unification deal that can produce a win win situation for Delta APC and properly position it.

“Our earlier terms for Party Exco harmonization and sharing of Federal appointments to all groups in Delta APC were once again put on the table as the panacea for bringing lasting peace to APC Delta State. Unfortunately, even with the best efforts of those who intervened to seize this moment as a last minute effort to bring peace to reign, again no traction was achieved.