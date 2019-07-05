Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Barrister Ifeoluwa, has alerted the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, that INEC staff members are complaining of threat to life from unknown persons.

Senator Godswill Akpabio is at the tribunal challenging the election that produced Senator Chris Ekpenyong as representative of Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District.

Meanwhile, the PDP in the state has claimed that the recent threat to INEC staff “might be another ploy by the APC to relocate the tribunal to Abuja, after several failed attempts.”

Counsel to INEC reported to the tribunal that INEC staff are scared of testifying, following alleged threat to life and invasion of their privacy by an alleged media aide to an APC chieftain whom they claim circulated pictures of witnesses taken inside the court room on social media. He presented an evidence of the post to the tribunal.

However, In a swift reaction, Sunday Ameh, Counsel to Senator Akpabio countered the claim, arguing that technology could have been used to juxtapose the witness’ picture on the tribunal background.