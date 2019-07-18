El-Zakzaky’s bail application for medical treatment abroad scuttled as court adjourns

By Anthony Ogbonna

The bail application filed by the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, for permission to travel abroad for medical treatment has, again, been scuttled as the Kaduna State High Court adjourned its ruling on the matter on Thursday.

The case was adjourned to July 29, 2019, for ruling by Justice Darius Khobo.

Recall that Justice Gideon Kurada, had on March 25, adjourned the trial of the IMN leader indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Elzakzaky had, through his Counsel, Femi Falana, prayed the court to grant him the permission to travel abroad for medical treatment because his health condition was deteriorating.

He said he had lost one of his eyes during his custody at the Department of State Services, DSS.

But his application was objected to by the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution, Dari Bayero.

Vanguard