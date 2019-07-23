By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – No fewer than two persons were injured on Tuesday as armed policemen dispersed members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, during fresh rounds of protest against government’s continued detention of their leader Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The Islamic sect had on Monday clashed with the police during a similar protest which resulted in the death of about eight persons, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police Usman Umar, and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member with Channels TV, Mr. Precious Owolabi.

However, the renewed hostilities between IMN and the police, which played out around the popular Banex Junction in Wuse II district, left no death on its trail.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that the police were proactive in dispersing the Shia protesters before they actually took over the streets for their planned demonstration.

“The Shi’ites had barely commenced their activities this afternoon when policemen stormed the gathering and released tear gas in the air. Gunshots were also fired into the air to disperse the crowd,” the source said.

When Vanguard spoke with Abdullahi Musa, the Secretary of IMN’s Academic Forum, the organ responsible for organising the protests, he claimed two members of Islamic sect were injured as the people scampered for safety.

“The police injured two of our members at Banex junction. The two injured have been taken to the hospital,” he said.

Asked to mention the hospital the injured were rushed for medical attention, he declined; saying “I can’t reveal the hospital for obvious reasons.”

On whether the sect would continue their protests even in the face of serious clampdowns, he said: “We are undeterred and will continue to come out to protest against Sheikh El-Zakzaky’s detention. We came out today and will continue to come out for our demonstrations.

“We simply want our leader released. If the government grants our demand, we will quit storming the streets for protests.”

