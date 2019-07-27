El-Zakzaky: Three of our members have died in police custody – Shi’ites

By Luminous Jannamike

Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has announced the death of three of its members who were shot and held in Police custody during last Monday’s ill-fated protest for the release of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Muslim group.

The President, Media Forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the three detainees died as a result of bullet wounds they sustained during the demonstration.

According to the statement, more persons might die in police custody since 15 other members of the sect were still nursing various degrees of bullet wounds in detention without medication.

The statement added: “All entreaties made by relatives of the detainees for the police authorities to allow them have medication have fallen on deaf ears, an indication that they are waiting for them to slowly die in excruciating pains.

“It is unfortunate that when it comes to dealing with the Shiites, the security agencies throw all known laws and conventions to the dogs, and indulge in savagery as exhibited when they, Wednesday, dumped a Muslim brother of the Islamic Movement by the roadside after torturing him and pouring boiling water over him.

“We are calling on the International Community and Human Right Activists and organizations to have a look at the inhumanity taking place here where unarmed citizens are kept in dehumanizing conditions.

“We also call on the police to hand over to us the wounded persons so that at least their lives can be saved. The dead bodies of the supporters of the Islamic Movement should be handed to us also, so that their families can give them a befitting Islamic funeral rite. Burying them in mass graves is a war crime which the police should be wary off in the future.”

