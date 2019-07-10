El-Zakzaky: Senate condemns invasion of NASS by Shi’ites

…Urges all Security agencies to fish out perpetrators

…Calls for security beef up within the National Assembly and other institutions henceforth.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate, Wednesday condemned in very strong terms, Tuesday invasion of the National Assembly by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, the El- Zakzaky group.

The Senate has asked all the Security Agencies to as a matter of urgency, fish out those Shi’ites who forcefully took over the National Assembly complex, thereby leading to break down of law and order as well as wanton destruction of properties.

The Upper Chamber has also called for security beef up within the National Assembly and other institutions henceforth.

Addressing Journalists in Abuja, Chairman, Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs Committee, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, APC, Ekiti South warned that the Security Agencies must quickly go after the masterminds of the dastardly act, with a view to ensuring that the law takes its full course.

Senator Adeyeye said, “the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria condemned in its entirety, the desecration of the sacred National Legislative Institution of Nigeria yesterday by the members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) with its forceful invasion into the premises.

“The unruly mob overpowered the security apparatus of the National Assembly through its main entrance known as MOPOL Gate. They forcefully seized one of the security operatives’ gun, shot two security personnel, unleashed terror on others, vandalized the gate, and burnt three vehicles of innocent individuals, while many other cars were equally vandalized.

“This unwarranted affront on the Federal Parliament led to abrupt adjournment of the House of Representatives plenary.

“Although, the Inspector General of Police has ordered speedy and diligent investigation into this unfortunate and unwarranted desecration of the Federal Legislative house, the Senate hereby urged all law enforcement agencies to rise up to their hiding and urgently fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act with the law taking its full course

“It is drummed into the ears of perpetrators of this heinous act that the National Assembly is a place of serenity and sacred legislative and deliberative institution which should be respected and allowed to concentrate on her mandate of legislation for good governance, security and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

“While the National Assembly is a public place for Nigerians, citizens must follow proper channels and protocols if they have cause(s) to access its premises.

“Senate hereby calls for security beef up within the National Assembly and other institutions henceforth.