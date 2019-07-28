El-Zakzaky: No plan to attack South-West states – IMN

…Sources say slain DCP, Umar, was Shia

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has allay fears of residents in South West states, saying, any act put up by the Federal Government will not force them to attack any of the government facilities in South-West states or engage in acts that were in variance with 1999 constitution.

IMN added that rather it would continue to demand for the release of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who they claimed were held by the Federal Government as against the court order that ruled on their release.

The South West Coordinator, IMN, Muftau Zakariya, Sunday, while reacting to alleged plans to attack government facilities in South West States in an interview with Vanguard, urged residents not to panic, saying, we are law abiding and we are not interested in attacking anyone.

Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to forestall any breakdown of law and order, had ordered beef-up of security in all states of the country to curb alleged violent protest by members of IMN, known as Shiites.

The South West Coordinator said: “What we are seeking for is the release of our leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife. That is all. We have never taken arms against the law enforcement agencies. Rather they are the one that have continued to use arms against us. We are law abiding citizens and we believe in the 1999 constitution of Nigeria. So we urge everyone in South West to disregard any information claiming we are planning to attack government facilities.”

Meanwhile, sources within IMN has disclosed to Vanguard that the late Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Usman Umar, who died during the alleged attack by the Police was a Shia and could not have been shot by any of the IMN members.

The source, who told Vanguard that they have video evidence, alleged that the Nigerian Police was shielding some facts from the public on the death of the deceased law enforcement officer.

According to him, we will like to know the source of the bullet that killed the late DCP because our members were never with arms on that day. So how could they have killed the police officer.

“So for the police to come clean, we understand that they can easily trace the source of the bullet and other details. We urge them to do so and possibly make their findings public.”

He, however, commiserate with the family of the deceased National Youth Service Corps, NYSC member attached to Channels Television who was killed in Abuja during their last procession.

