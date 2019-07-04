El-Rufai nominates his spokesman, 10 others as commissioners-designate

By Ben Agande

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has sent names of 11 nominees, including Mr Samuel Aruwan, his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Media and Publicity, for appointment as commissioners to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Aruwan has been SSA to the governor since 2015.

Other nominees are the former commissioner for Local government Affairs, Prof Kabir Mayo as well as El Rufai’s chief of staff, Bashir Saidu.

A statement by Aruwan said three other nominees would be submitted to the state house of assembly to make up the number required.

As he did in his first tenure, El Rufai attached the portfolio to the nominated commissioners.

The statement reads: Malam Nasir El-Rufai nominated 11 persons for appointment as commissioners. The names of this first batch of 11 nominees have been forwarded to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The second batch of nominees will subsequently be forwarded for the consideration of the legislature. All the 11 nominees served in various positions in the first term of the government. Picking insiders is a deliberate decision to enable the nominees to hit the ground running and assist the government to achieve its targets for the second term. Every appointee will be subjected to stronger monitoring based on clear terms of reference and key performance indicators.

“The first batch of 11 nominees for and their proposed portfolios are as follows: Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani, Ministry of Local Government Affairs: Idris Samaila Nyam Ministry of Business, Innovation & Technology; Shehu Usman Makarfi Ministry of Education; and others.

Ibrahim Garba Hussaini Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources and Prof. Kabir Muhammad Mato Ministry of Sports Development.

Others are Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa, Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure; Samuel Peter Aruwan, Ministry of Internal Security & Home Affairs; Fausat Adebola Ibikunle, Ministry of Housing & Urban Development; Mohammed Bashir Saidu, Ministry of Finance; Hafsat Mohammed Baba, Ministry of Human Services & Social Development and Aisha Dikko Ministry of Justice.