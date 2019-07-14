Ekweremadu, Nwodo, others take Igbo spirit to Germany

By Chris Onuoha

Nigeria’s immediate past deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu and president-general of pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo are among special guests expected to add colour to the second annual Igbo Cultural Festival in Germany.

The forthcoming 2019 Annual Igbo Cultural Festival and Convention in Germany,organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany (N.I.G), the apex body of all Igbos living and working in the Federal Republic of Germanyscheduled to hold at Löwensaal am Tier Garten, Schmausenbruck Str. 166, 90480 Nürnberg, Germanyon August 17, is primarily aimed to reawaken the Igbo spirit in the 21st century which will also have the blessings of the Nigeria Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf MaitamaTuggar as the chief host.

In a release to this effect, the organisers stated; “This gatheringwill provide a forum for Ndi-Igbo Diasporans and other stakeholders to network and consult on issues of economic importance and enable an atmosphere of better, broader cooperation between the German-Nigerian business communities with the aim of boosting investors’ interest and facilitating pragmatic exchange of expertise and transfer of technology to Nigeria.”

“The event is part of our initiatives to expedite the integration of Nigerians in Germany into national development, by synchronizing the activities of our diaspora groups with home-based organisations,” says OgeOzofor, NIG coordinator, and Joe-blaiseNnaemekaAkanazu, the event committee chairman and NIG deputy coordinator, on behalf of NIG.

“It is also an opportunity to demonstrate our unity, showcase the richness of our culture, our resilient and adaptable spirit, our unanimity in identifying with the high standard of our forebears and heroes of past,” continued the organisers.

The statement said Ndi-Igbo Germany (N.I.G) will also use the opportunity to host and honour distinguished sons and daughters of Nigeria who, in spite of all odds, have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavor.

Also expected at the event are Suleiman Dauda Umar, Nigerian Consul-General in Frankfurt; Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Gburugburu Ndi Igbo and IkembaNnewi, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Group of Companies, and His Majesty Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, Eze Akajiofo Igbo.

Others are Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former governor of Anambra State; Prof MaziOjiaku, Mike Okiro, former Nigerian IGP; Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo; John C. Ejinaka, former Nigerian Consul-General Frankfurt; governors of the five South-Eastern states, among others.