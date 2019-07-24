By Juliet Ebirim

In the Ocean Front district of the new coastal city of Eko Atlantic, Lagos, renowned property development company Arkland Properties & Investment Company Limited and Real Estate firm Amlad Group have joined forces for the construction of A&A Tower, a stunning piece of architecture designed by renowned Turkish architect, AtillaIlhan.

With its past projects, Arkland Properties has earned its reputation for completing and selling out projects in good time without forgoing their standards of excellence.

Jide Olumodimu, MD/CEO of Arkland Properties and Investment Co. Ltd, commenting on the project said “A&A Tower is our biggest and most exciting project yet. With 98 units in this building, we look forward to contributing positively to Nigeria’s current housing crisis by providing viable property solutions. The course being set with ongoing projects at Eko Atlantic is one that acknowledges Nigeria’s role as one of the World’s fastest-growing economies and we are proud to be contributing to this venture.”

From the very foundation, design, construction, operation and maintenance, A&A Tower is a structure that is environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout its life-cycle. Future residents of the mixed-use development will be immersed in the beauty of the surrounding landscape and the state of the art furnishings throughout the building. A&A Tower comprises dual-level penthouses, 2 bedroom & 3 bedroom apartments, high quality office spaces, and well-designed retail spaces with mezzanine floors, available at favourable pricing and multiple flexible instalment payment plans. Units are already in high demand as Penthouses in the property are no longer available.

Those at the helm of the development of A&A Tower are thrilled to be joining the illustrious group of developers contributing to the growth of Eko Atlantic, the coastal city being built adjacent to Victoria Island. This new city has evolved rapidly from a visionary design concept into a technological reality. Infrastructural road works and underground surface drainage pipes are already laid along major routes across the new city.

