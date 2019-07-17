Egyptian referee, Grisha to officiate Tunisia-Nigeria

Egyptian referee, Gehad Grisha who had earlier officiated the Nigeria – Zambia match at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and also that of Nigeria – Cameroon World Cup qualifying match in Uyo two years ago, has been handed the today’ match of Tunisia and Nigeria.

Grisha was also the referee of the controversial Champions league match of Esperance of Tunisia and Wydad Casablanca last month.

Egyptian Mahmoud Ahmed Kamal and Issa Yaya from Chad will assist Grisha, while Joshua Bondo will act as fourth official.

The 43-year-old referee was in action only once in Africa Cup of Nations 2019, officiating Kenya-Senegal encounter in group stage.