Breaking News
Translate

Egyptian referee, Grisha to officiate Tunisia-Nigeria

On 4:24 amIn News, Sportsby

Egyptian referee, Gehad Grisha who had earlier officiated the Nigeria – Zambia match at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and also that of Nigeria – Cameroon World Cup qualifying match in Uyo two years ago, has been handed the today’ match of Tunisia and Nigeria.

Grisha was also the referee of the controversial Champions league match of Esperance of Tunisia and Wydad Casablanca last month.

Egyptian Mahmoud Ahmed Kamal and Issa Yaya from Chad will assist Grisha, while Joshua Bondo will act as fourth official.

The 43-year-old referee was in action only once in Africa Cup of Nations 2019, officiating Kenya-Senegal encounter in group stage.

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.