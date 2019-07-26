EFCC vs Okorocha: Video dispels alleged students harassment during investigation

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- A video released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has put to lie Senator Rochas Okorocha’s allegation that the anti-graft agency harassed students when the commission visited, Rochas Foundation College, one of the schools allegedly owed by the former governor that is under investigation.

In the video which was accompanied by a press statement released on Friday, no student was seen in the school vicinity as the school was not in session. EFCC reinstated that there was no harassment of any students, teachers or staff of the College and that the school was not in session.

The commission said it has noted the motion pictures, shot in high-noon, being peddled and purportedly captured during the investigation exercise which the commission said was false video.

EFCC Acting Spokesman, Tony Orilade insisted that the exercise which was peaceful and uneventful was carried out from 6pm downwards in the school premises.

Orilade said “On arrival at the school, our operatives met with the principal, Mr. K.A Akor, who upon his enquiry, was told that the school was not being sealed but under investigation.

“We restate that the College was not in session, when the operatives visited to carry out the exercise, and that no one was harassed. The Commission has documented evidence in video and pictures to back up this position.

“These clarifications become necessary in view of the mounting falsehood being put out to the public that operatives of the Commission raided the College while it was in session and shut its students out.

“While the Commission will not allow itself to be distracted in carrying out its mandate, it is necessary to once again state that its operations are guided by global best practices and standards.”

Vanguard