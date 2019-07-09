EFCC secures conviction of man for defrauding 3 foreigners in Kaduna

A Kaduna State High Court has sentenced a middle aged man, Emuze Omosigho Emmanuel, to one year in imprisonment for defrauding three foreign nationals.

This is contained in a statement issued by Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

The statement, signed by Nana Fatima-Abubakar, for the Head Public Affairs, Kaduna. said the anti graft agency secured the conviction of Emmanuel, also known as Thomas Brooks, on July 8.

It said, Justice Darius Khobo convicted Emmanuel after he pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

According to the statement, operatives of the agency arrested the man following intelligence report that he had defrauded unsuspecting individuals of their hard-earned money.

The charge reads: “That you, Emuze Omosigho sometime in 2019 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Kaduna State, did with intent to defraud attempted to commit an offence to wit ;

“Cheating against one Julia Munoz of Lubbock, Texas, Martha French and Brenda Davis by sending them scam mails using your Instagram, Facebook and plenty of phishing e-mail addresses posing as one Thomas Brooks, with the aim of obtaining financial benefit for yourself.

“And thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 57 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under the same Section.”

The statement said further that the culprit along side his other conspirators, used forged documents purportedly emanating from different organisations where they claimed to be engineers and members of other reputable occupations.

“Following his guilty plea, counsel to the EFCC, S.H Sa’ad, informed the court of the plea bargain agreement between the prosecution and the defence.

“He was thereafter, sentenced to one year in prison with an option of N100,000 fine.”