EFCC laments incessant oil theft, pipeline vandalism

By Davies Iheamanchor

PORT HARCOURT: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has lamented the continuous activities of pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region.

The commission also disclosed that the commission has secured 14 convictions in its fight against corruption within few months, adding that the breakthrough was based on the level of investigation and professionalism been put at work by officials of the commission.

The South-South Zonal Director of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, when the Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Marshall Israel, led officials of his commission on a working visit to the EFCC.

Bawa while addressing the meeting said the commission is faced with regular issue of oil theft in the region.

He vowed that the commission under his watch would be consistent in the fight against the menace, appealing on the PCC to assist in sensitizing the public against oil bunkering in the state.

Bawa assured of continued collaboration with Public Complaints Commission in the fight against corruption, administrative injustice and other related economic crimes in the zone.

However, the Federal Commissioner, PCC in Rivers State, Israel, who commended the efforts of EFCC in the fight against corruption, appealed for continuous collaboration to end corruption, administrative injustice and other related economic crimes.

Vanguard