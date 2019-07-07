Education is key to success – Oba Idris Kosoko

…as Iworo Model College foundation kick off

By Chris Onuoha

The Oniworo of Iworo land in Lagos HRM, Oba Idris Oladele Kosoko, has stated that for any country to find space in a global economy, politics and human capacity strength, education is the key.

The monarch stated this last Wednesday at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Zonal Federal Model College at Iworo community in Iworo-Awori, Olurunda Local Government Area, Badagry, Lagos State. He reiterated the importance of education, saying that through quality and high learning standard, nations develop their human capacity fast to face the current day challenges. The project is an initiative of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)

In his remarks, he stated: “Today is a day of joy to Iworo community as Lagos State has chosen our community for this project. With great pleasure I welcome the UBEC and SUBEB joint project initiative on this ground-breaking day. The event is unique because the purpose with clear indication is to produce the future leaders hence; we come a long way to provide land at no extra cost based on education policy.”

“Iworo community under my leadership appreciates this gesture as a mark of government commitment and intervention towards human capacity development in my community. Among all the states in the Western region of Nigeria, Lagos clinched the bidding and Iworo-Awori became the beneficiary. This couldn’t have been possible without the unflinching effort of SUBEB chairman, Dr. Ganiu Shopeyin and his board. Our environment, well chosen for this project is conducive for learning and security also is guaranteed within our area. With gladden heart, we provided 13 acres of land at no extra cost because we believe that the importance of education cannot be overemphasised,” Oba Kosoko added.

The UBEC representative from Abuja, Alhaji Usman Amodu noted that having been certified of the requirements for citing of the Federal Model College in Badagry area of Lagos, Iworo community met the demand. He also stated that the significance of this initiative is to create a model for other stakeholders to follow. “We want to create a wonderful and conducive environment for learning. As you can see, this is a rural area, very peaceful and with security on ground, I think we will be able to achieve our purpose,” says Alhaji Amodu.

Also speaking; Dr. Ganiyu Shopeyin, Chairman State Universal Education Board SUBEB that Lagos is lucky to be among the seven states that were considered for this Model College. “Lagos State government is happy about it because it was zoned to the state. This is to complimentv our effort and to perhaps, admit that in Lagos State, our government is committed to improving the standard of education and we have it. Our governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has started even showing this commitment. Just about three days ago, he delegated his able deputy governor Dr. Hamzat to visit schools that requires either renovation or demolition for new buildings.”