Breaking News
Translate

Edo SUBEB deploys field officers to Idumu Ague Pry Sch over pupil’s death

On 11:56 pmIn Newsby

The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board has deployed field officers to Idumu Ague Primary School in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, to unravel the cause of the death of 13-year-old Egbadon Overcome, a primary 3 pupil in the school.

In a statement, Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, described the death as unfortunate, noting that the state would unravel the circumstances that led to the pupil’s death and prevent future reoccurrence.

According to her, “The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board regrets to announce the unfortunate death of Egbadon Overcome, a 13-year-old primary 3 pupil of Idumu Ague Primary School, in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The Board has sent field officers to gather information on what transpired and the circumstances that led to the death of the pupil.”

“We commiserate with the child’s parents, the management of Idumu Ague Primary School and the community over the sad incident. We will ensure that the incident is thoroughly investigated and work towards ensuring that such an incident does not happen in the future,” she said.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.