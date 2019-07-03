Edo guber: It’s central senatorial zone’s turn, says Imasuangbon

By Joseph Erunke

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State and aspirant for the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Mr Kenneth Imasuangbon, has said it was the turn of Edo Central Senatorial Zone to occupy the governorship of the state.

Imasuangbon, who addressed reporters, yesterday, in Abuja, said leaders of the party in the zone, at a meeting Sunday night, were unanimous in their decisions to work for the actualisation of a candidate from the area.

According to him, the leaders from the five local government areas in Edo Central are demanding to produce the next governor under the PDP.

He expressed satisfaction with the manner leaders who attended the meeting discussed with the interest of Esan at heart.

He used the opportunity to make his interest to run for the governorship seat known to his kinsmen, noting that the only position that was good for the senatorial zone in 2020 is the governor.

The meeting was hosted by Elder Odion Ugbesia a former Senator who represented the zone in the National Assembly in 2007.

He said: “Esan cannot continue to be marginalised and we say we are from the same state.

“I’m happy everyone is now pursuing the same agenda of having Esan man or woman as the governor come 2020, this has been my agitation, so it’s a good way to begin and we can take it up from there.

“We are the only senatorial zone that has not produced the governor. The Binis and the Afemais are good people and they are in support of our demands.”

Others present at the meeting include former Minister of Works, Chief Mike Onolememen, former speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Friday Itulah, Dr Anthony Aziegbemhin and others.