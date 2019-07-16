Edo crisis: Obaseki, 2 PDP govs strategise

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta

BENIN CITY—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has met with two governors of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the South-South and North in what political watchers said was a strategic move to get hold of a platform for his re-election in the event the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, denies him a second term ticket.

Vanguard gathered that besides President Muhammadu Buhari, who had asked Obaseki to plead with his political mentor, Oshiomhole, another APC leader, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, upbraided him for allegedly fighting Oshiomhole.

The governor has the firm support of Edo APC chairman, Mr. Anslem Ojezua, who recently blamed Oshiomhole for being behind the crisis in the state, but that cannot guarantee him re-election ticket in 2020.

A source confided in Vanguard: “One of the South-South governors led Obaseki to a former governor of the state, where the matter was discussed. It seems likely they will persuade the party’s candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and other leaders to join forces with Obaseki because of his popularity in the state.”

Aides of Obaseki declined to speak on his alleged romance with PDP governors, but an APC chieftain and former Political Adviser to Oshiomhole, Charles Idahosa, had warned, weeks ago, that if Oshiomhole and his group deny Obaseki second term ticket, he will switch to another party.

Idahosa, who addressed newsmen in Benin City, yesterday, warned again that if they push Obaseki out of APC, he will join him in his new party.

“If by error of commission or omission, Obaseki is pushed out of the APC, the party is dead in the state and I will go with the governor to anywhere he goes,” he said.