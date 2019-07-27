EDO ASSEMBLY CRISIS: Obaseki unwavering as House of Reps ultimatum runs out

…Reps fresh proclamation resolution inevitable; takeover order overstretched

THE one –week cut-off date the House of Representatives gave Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to issue a fresh proclamation of the Edo State House of Assembly, following protest by 14 members-elect, who relocated from the state after hired thugs attacked them at a hotel in Benin City, the state capital, expired, Wednesday, with the governor remaining immovable.

Wednesday, July 17, the House of Representatives enjoined the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, to seal off the Edo State House of Assembly pending the conduct of a proper inauguration.

The House also asked Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue notice of a fresh proclamation of the Seventh Assembly within one week, which the media must publish.

The resolutions adopted by the House were the key recommendations of the Hon Abdurazak Namdas-led panel it earlier set up to probe the imbroglio and make proposals on way forward.

Both the Police and DSS declined to shut down the operations of the Edo House of Assembly as resolved by the House of Representatives, rather security operatives provided security within and outside the Assembly complex in Benin City.

July 24 in Edo Assembly

In fact, on Wednesday, when the ultimatum terminated, Saturday Vanguard was on Obaseki’s trail and at the assembly complex to monitor developments.

The Speaker, Hon Frank Okiye accompanied by some lawmakers went to inspect the level of work going on at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Workers went about their normal business as if there was nothing amid, some said they were unaware that the ultimatum had expired, but that as civil servants, they would always do the work and let the politicians would do their politicking.

Supporters of the governor have continued to insist that issuing a fresh letter of inauguration was out of the question, while the Clerk of the House and others had since secured an interim order restraining the National Assembly from taking over the Edo Assembly.

Obaseki left no one in doubt

Indications that Governor Obaseki would not accept bow to the wishes of the House of Representatives came very early in the day, as he dared those he described as Abuja lawmakers days before the House of Representatives Committee visited the state to take over the state assembly if they could.

Secretary to the Edo State Government, SSG, Osarodion Ogie, who adumbrated the position of the state government same day the federal lawmakers churned out the directives, stated categorically that the House of Representatives lacked the Constitutional powers to shut down the Edo State House of Assembly.

“There is nowhere in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where the House of Representatives or even the National Assembly for that matter, is granted the right or power to shut down a State House of Assembly,” adding that “in point of fact such power is expressly excluded by the Constitution.”

“The Government and people of Edo State are appalled and disappointed at the gross illegality and abuse of process by the House of Representatives.”

“It must first of all be pointed out that the emergency supervisory powers over the activities of State Houses of Assembly which are contained in Section 11 of the Constitution of our Republic are expressly donated to “The National Assembly” and not one individual arm of it.

“These powers certainly do not extend to issuing directives to a duly elected State Governor to unlawfully repeat an act which has already been fully carried out in line with the Constitution

“Students of history will recall that the crises in the Western Region Parliament in the 1960s which triggered a conflagration that eventually engulfed the entire nation, was precipitated by a similar attempt to use ‘Federal might’ to muscle, intimidate and overwhelm the functionaries of a Federating unit outside the due process of law.

“Since the situation in the Edo State House of Assembly is a matter currently pending before two (2) Courts of competent jurisdiction, the Government of Edo State would not follow the contemptuous example of those who are currently commenting, adjudicating upon and giving directives on matters currently being litigated upon,” he said.

Ogie said Edo government acknowledged its respect for the National Assembly, but noted, “we live in a nation governed by laws, where no single individual or group is permitted to utilise its privileged position to oppress and intimidate the people of an entire state.”

He added, “The government does not intend to comment on the details of this House of Assembly dispute as same are clearly sub judice, but will ask all concerned to tread with caution so as not to precipitate crises simply in pursuit of selfish agenda.”

Edo APC chair backs gov

Chair of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Chief Anselm Ojezua, who spoke on the logjam, said: “We do not even believe that the National Assembly has any business in this matter. We do not believe it is right for them to take a step but you know we are obliged to be polite when they came calling for obvious reasons.”

“We made all the facts known. If we had rebuffed them, the tendency would have been to believe that we had something to hide. They came and they had all the facts. The facts are: the House was inaugurated, there is a leadership in place, the house is functioning and the matter is in court.

“With that knowledge what we expected them to report and recommend is “they should seek political solution and watch the judicial pronouncement. They did not do that, they did not even wait for the National Assembly process to be completed before they went to town. Therefore, in doing that they may have justified the speculation in town arising from an audio where one of the members-elect was boasting that the matter had been resolved, that the senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives had already been told what to do.

“Two or three days, they did what the member-elect said even prematurely of their own processes. That to my mind has compounded the problem rather than help to resolve it. That is why I said when the problem created by the National Assembly dissipates we will continue with our reconciliation. We are on course,” he said

Hon Akpatason defends Reps’ action

Defending the action of the House of Representatives, Deputy Leader, Hon Peter Akpatason, said, “The Edo State House of Assembly is said to have been inaugurated by the clerk of the House and the first video that I saw, which was widely circulated clearly shows that the inauguration took place at about 9:30pm. Some of the people among the nine people inaugurated were not properly dressed and the tradition in the parliament is to be properly dressed.”

“It is shameful for anybody in this country or anywhere in the world to say that he inaugurated a set of lawmakers in shorts, some in bathroom slippers. Now after the said inauguration, four out of the nine claimed that they were conscripted, they were forced under gun to go to the assembly that night. They still maintained that it was done at night.

“The other 15 people have maintained till date that they were not informed and about 19 of them granted press interview asking the government to make a proclamation. If the proclamation was in existence, why was it not made available? I am a parliamentarian; nobody forced me to come to the National Assembly. We all got information well ahead of time, which is the tradition.

“If somebody said that the law did not state that the time should be stated, where there is a lacuna in law, you fall back on precedence. This is the tradition anywhere in the world. You give a proclamation with date, time and venue and the people are given advanced information because the inauguration of the assembly is a major milestone. It happens once in four years.

“So, it comes with some ceremony with families, friends and well wishers invited to grace the occasion and this is what is referred to as inauguration. What happened in Edo State is short of every known attribute of inauguration. I think we should stop deceiving ourselves at some point. What is happening in Edo State now, as far as I am concerned, is a clear indication of lack of direction.

Clark blasts federal lawmakers

However, elder statesman, Senator Edwin Clark, who spoke for the first time, Monday, on the matter, took a swipe at the House of Representatives and the entire Reps over the action, describing their position as unconstitutional and illegal.

He said, “I have painfully watched with great concern, the legislative squabble in Edo State House of Assembly, and the rapidity without any due process the House of Representatives interfered in the affairs of the Edo State House of Assembly.”

“The House of Representatives alone has no power or authority to interfere in the affairs of the Edo State House of Assembly as it is asserted to have done. It is unconstitutional and of no legal effect.

“The Senate acting on the same subject stated that it has not completed its findings in the disagreement between the members of the Edo State House of Assembly, and it will soon come to the resolution of the matter which is at variance with the position already taken by your House,” he said.

Idahagbon, ex-Attorney General faults Obaseki

Co-convener, Edo Peoples Movement, EPM and former Commissioner for Justice/Attorney General, Hon Henry Idahagbon, however, maintained , “But the truth be told as we are today, we don’t have a house of assembly neither do we have a Speaker.”

“The applicable section is section 91 which states that there shall be a house of assembly whose membership shall be six times the number of the House of Representatives in each state. Then there is a proviso provided that the number shall not be lower than 24 and higher than 40.

“So when you have a house of assembly that is less than 24, you don’t have a house of assembly in Edo state today and in any case, you inaugurated the house of assembly by 10 pm, that is nocturnal.

“We all know the official hour of working in this country it is between 8am and 4pm, there is overtime, but is there any official in Nigeria that does overtime? Then in an assembly of 24 you have two that represent Oredo, the governor’s local government and you cannot even get one to yourself. He needs to call all the 24 members, inaugurate them and allow them choose their Speaker,” Idahagbon said.

Reps have no option on fresh proclamation order but…

As it stands today, there is an interim court order restraining the National Assembly and National Working Committee, NWC, of APC from interloping on the matters of Edo House of Assembly until October 9 when the matter would come up for hearing.

The interim order was subsisting before the House of Representatives and Senate intervened in the matter, but while the House of Representatives had stated its position, the Senate was yet to make it decision open.

To be fair to the House of Representatives, the resolution that the governor should issue a fresh proclamation was in order for it is factual that officials of the state government supervised the abduction of four lawmakers, and forced them at gunpoint to join five others for the June 17 inauguration, where the current Speaker, Hon Frank Okiye emerged.

After the controversial inauguration, three more persons joined the nine bringing the number to 12, but two out of the 12 had since backed out of the group, making the anti-Obaseki group 14 and the other side 14.

The lawmakers so abducted have narrated their ordeals and two abandoned the House of Assembly after their so-called inauguration to re-unite with others. In normal clime, security agencies should have arrested the state government and security officials that perpetrated the absurdity for prosecution. Nevertheless, nobody seems to be talking about the absurdity.

However, the state chair, Chief Ojezua indicated that two of the opposing lawmakers were on their way back to Benin City ostensibly to join pro-Obaseki lawmakers when they tele-guided them to stay back, as the National Assembly would soon commandeer the assembly.

On the other hand, many argue that no law permits the lawmakers to direct the police to shut down the assembly when there was a pending court order restraining them, hence the security chiefs have so far refused obeying the directive.

Indeed, a former federal lawmaker from the state told Saturday Vanguard: “Members of the House of Representatives overreached themselves on this matter when they hurriedly, without waiting for the Senate, took the kind of decision they took on this matter, they do not have the power to do so alone. Both chambers must act concurrently to reach any decision on the Edo Assembly affair.”

“That is why the seven-day ultimatum they gave expired and nothing happened, because there is no law backing what they did. In fact, they ought to have taken notice of the subsisting court order and threaded with caution, but they shocked many with their hasty and faulty decision,” he added.

According to him, “Obaseki and his team are not right in the steps they took to inaugurate the House, it is not just about issuing a proclamation letter, the manner it was done was wrong. But the House of Representatives should be mindful though the 14 members-elect have a good case and if they pursue the matter the way it should, there is no way the court will not rule the inauguration illegal.”

