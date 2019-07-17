Edo Assembly: 7-man Senate committee visits Obaseki, commences work

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee investigating issues surrounding the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), led by Senator Aliu Sabi Abdullahi, on Wednesday, visited the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki as the committee begins work.

Members of the committee are on a fact-finding mission to get first-hand information on the lingering issues at the Assembly.

Senator Abdullahi said, “We are here on a fact-finding mission as mandated by the leadership of the Senate. For us in the Senate or National Assembly, the constitution allows us to interfere in a way in the crisis in any of the state assemblies to restore law and order.”

“We have the constitutional duties to look into the issues with a view to ensuring that all is well. I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the civility of this state is not in doubt. Edo State enjoys parliamentary civility. We will visit the Oba of Benin and members of Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA),” he noted.

He added, “We are here to get the facts; ours is to articulate and prepare the facts and lay it the way they are before the 109 senators who will do justice to the issue. I assure you that we are out for the good of this state and its people.”

Responding, Governor Godwin Obaseki thanked the committee for finding time to visit the state to get first-hand information on the issue at the state assembly, adding that his administration in the last two and half years has continued to pursue peace and order in the state without any political crisis.

He said, “It is a very sad situation as we never anticipated this will happen. We are happy your committee is here on a fact-finding mission. If this has been done by the leadership of my party, we will not have gotten where we are today.”

He said the constitution is clear on issues at the Assembly as he had issued a proclamation letter, adding, “I have fulfilled my constitutional responsibility, I believe in the separation of powers. There were issues and we expected that those in higher authority should have stepped in to ensure it is resolved but now the matter is in court. I am sure the 109 members will look at the facts dispassionately because I know you are men of integrity.”

Obaseki said he knew pressure was being mounted on some individuals on the matter but expressed confidence in the capacity of the committee to do justice to the matter for the interest of the state, country and democracy.