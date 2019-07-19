Duru assures Deltans that Okowa’ll fulfill campaign promises

By Simon Adewale

A chieftain of People Democratic Party, PDP, in Ughelli North, Delta State, Mr Duru Nixon Ufuoma, has assured that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, will perform better in his second tenure than he did in his first tenure for the benefit of Deltans.

Duru who is the National Chairman of the Coalition of Urhobo Youth Leaders, CUYL, gave the assurance when he hosted the Urhobo 24 kingdom’s executive of CUYL, at Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, with about 733 members in attendance.

He told members of the group that, “With all seriousness, Deltans, particularly members of CUYL should be patience, courageous and be hopeful, that Governor Okowa will do better things than he did in his previous tenure in office.

“Okowa is a man who knows what to do, how to do it and when to do it and he is using his past experience to correct his past mistakes to enthrone equity, transparency, accountability and tranquillity in the state.”

“Recently his government amended the DESOPADEC law and Deltans welcome it as a good stride; hence the peace, unity and progress Deltans are enjoying today, particularly in the area of the PDP gentleman’s agreement on the rotation of the state governorship seat among the three senatorial districts.”

