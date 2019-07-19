By AYO ONIKOYI

Dubai-based Nigerian musician cum producer and businessman, Badmus Akeem O popularly known as Baddyoosha who has been dubbed severally as the unseen hand behind most street artistes in Nigeria has captured the soul of the street in his new song “911” released today July 19, 2019 on various platforms like iTunes, Boomplay, Appstore and Google Play. The single, which features street music top notchers like Small Doctor and Qdot is a tip of the iceberg from his soon-to-be released EP titled “STREET”

The eclectic beat, rapacious rhythm and intoxicating memes and rap will surely launch “911′ on top of any street-themed playlist. It was mixed and mastered by Drumphase with the support of the Oosha Empire. Baddyoosha, Small Doctor and Qdot packed a punch with their street swag in the song to deliver a masterpiece that will get the street buzzing again with some sort of attitude.

[READ ALSO]

With close to a million followers on Instagram and being followed by almost everyone that is anyone in the music industry Baddyoosha is sure to bring his influence to bare on “911”, and soon make it a street anthem.

Over the years the head honcho behind Oosha Empire, Badmus Akeem O a.k.a Baddyoosha has discovered many faceless talents and transformed them into a force to reckon with in the industry. Fondly referred to as ‘Daddy Street’, he’s been instrumental to the success of many popular street artistes ruling the scene now.

He is a businessman, first and foremost, who owns a audio and visual equipment company in Dubai known as Oosha Empire Audio and Visual Equipment Company. He’s also an International promoter and a musician with over 10 singles to his credit. After his debut single ‘Esemi’ in 2014, he has gone to record hits like ‘Timbalowo, ‘Angeli, ‘Oga’, ‘Talon Shaye and many more. Next on his agenda is the EP “STREET”

VANGUARD