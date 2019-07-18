DSO: ‘Ex-Minister’s statement vindicates Pinnacle over alleged N2.5bn payment’

ABUJA— Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CCSO, has said the statement of former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has vindicated Pinnacle Communication over the alleged N2.5 billion contract payment regarding the Digital Switch Over, DSO, project.

This was contained in a statement by the leaders of the CCSO, who are President, Competence Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust, CGACCT, Omoba Michael; Public Relation officer, CGACCT, Godwin Oghenero, and Executive Director, Beyond Boundaries Legacies Leadership Initiative, BBLLI, Omaga Daniel.

According to the statement, Mohammed spoke with the media where he took responsibility for the payment approval of N2.5 billion to Pinnacle Communications Limited by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, under the DSO, project, which was made available to the Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, investigators.

The Statement reads in part, “The former Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed. In his statement which was made available to the ICPC investigators taking responsibility for the approval of the N2.5 billion payment to Pinnacle Communications Limited by the National Broadcasting Commission under the Digital Switch Over (DSO) project.

“In his statement dated June 13, 2019, made available to defence counsel in the alleged fraud case brought against the NBC DG Ishaq Modibbo Kawu and executives of Pinnacle Communications Limited, Lai Mohammed said he approved the payment “on the strength of” particular reference to section 11.2 (c) of the White Paper governing Implementation of the DSO in Nigeria by the NBC DG in recommending the payment to him for approval.”

The group also stated that the former minister do not need the approval of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, for the payment to Pinnacle Communications Limited since he already had a presidential directive that the money be released, which was about N10 billion under his supervision for the DSO project.

“Lai Mohammed said section 11.2(c) of the White Paper “directed the NBC to put in place necessary conditions and ensure that close to a level playing field is achieved in reference to the significant advantage over new entrants enjoyed in the DSO ecosystem by the Government Signal Distributor, in this case the ITS that came out of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) which already had 157 transmission sites spread across Nigeria.”