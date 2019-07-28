Drug and alcohol addiction and treatment in the UK

In the context of the present societal structure in the UK, one of the most controversial issues is the use and misuse of alcohol and different types of drugs.

Often times, this topic has been a major source of conflict between different segments of the society as well generations.

The objective of this brief discussion is not to label certain people as abusers or to tell them how they should behave. Drugs and alcohol are powerful substances that can be potentially harmful and even fatal, if certain factors are not taken into account.

As far as unhealthy use of alcohol and drugs is concerned, there is no universally accepted classification. In many contemporary social groups in the UK, alcohol and drug use is seen as an accepted way of life. However, an accepted social behavior in one group may be seen as risky behaviour by another.

Classification of Alcohol and Drug Usage:

Abstinent: No use of alcohol or drugs

Controlled: Users are well aware of the risks, and can quit whenever they want.

Impulsive: Users that are not dependent, but use the substance unpredictably.

Habitual: These users find it difficult to quit because alcohol or drugs become a significant part of their lifestyle.

Dependent: These users become completely dependent on alcohol or drugs, and may not be able to quit without adequate support.

There is not much to worry about abstinence and controlled use of alcohol and drugs. On the other hand, dependent and habitual use can be extremely problematic conditions. Also, it has been observed that impulsive users often tend to shift towards becoming habitual users over a period of time.

Consequences:

Most of the alcohol and drug users generally have their own reasons for this behavior. However, often times, they fail to foresee the consequences.

Psychological: Drink or drugs do not solve any problem; instead, it stops the users from dealing with it for once and all. The temporary feeling of confidence or happiness is replaced by unhappiness or anxiety once the effects wear off. Drink and drugs have also been clinically proven to cause psychological problems such as anxiety, depression, or even psychosis.

Social: Uncontrolled use of alcohol and drugs may lead to financial issues because they are quite expensive. Also, users of these substances often find them on the wrong side of the law. Long-term use of drugs and alcohol also causes alienation from one’s existing circle of friends and family members.

Physical: Alcohol and drug users are prone of many different health risks in the long-run. Also, drink and drug is associated with numerous serious accidents.

Taking Control:

If you are looking to get rid of your alcohol or drug usage habit, the best option is undoubtedly to consult an addiction recovery center. Such centers are available these days in all parts of the county and you may select one of them based your requirements. However, recovery centers are only required for the habitual and dependent users. In addition to seeking help from these centers, here are a few things you may try out on your own.

Make a list of the most significant drawbacks and advantages of your alcohol and drug use. Think of the consequences with a focused mind and decide how you can reduce the disadvantages.

Consider making changes to your daily routine so that the opportunities of drug and alcohol use are lessened.

Confide upon a friend or family member you trust and seek emotional support.

Try to counter the social pressure to use alcohol or drugs by stopping partying late, meeting people in pubs, or buying in rounds.

If your consumption is triggered by certain emotions, try to find alternate means to deal with such emotions.

Though it can be difficult, but trying out a month of abstinence can be extremely useful.

Vanguard