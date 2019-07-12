Dropped calls: Senate threatens to blacklist erring GSM operator

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—The Senate, yesterday, threatened to blacklist any mobile telecommunications firm in the country that has been accused of unwholesome practices, despite the huge profits they are making.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, issued the threat after consideration of a motion on the increasing rate of dropped calls and other unwholesome practices by Telecommunications Network Operators in Nigeria that have robbed Nigerians of their hard earned money.

Lawan said: “I have listened to the frustrations expressed by some of our colleagues that we can only bark , but we can’t bite. We are going to bark and bite this time around. We will definitely do the right thing, even if it requires blacklisting an operator, we will go for that.

“With this, I think it will be an effort in the right direction by the Senate to protect Nigerians, that is why we are here.”

Also yesterday, the Senate in very strong terms condemned what it described as the inefficiency of Global System Mobile telecommunications, GSM, network providers in Nigeria, resulting in poor service delivery.

Consequently, the Senate directed Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, to carry out a thorough investigation of the causes of dropped calls in the GSM network and come up with innovations that would improve customer experience.

The upper chamber also vowed to carry out an investigative public hearing to address the disturbing phenomenon.

Many of the senators who spoke, expressed reservations that the Senate resolution on the matter might amount to nothing since it might not be implemented by the appropriate authorities.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion, entitled, “The increasing rate of dropped calls and other unwholesome practices by telecommunication network operators in Nigeria that have robbed Nigerians of their hard earned billions of naira,’, sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North, and co- sponsored by 34 other senators.

