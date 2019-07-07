Dr Rotimi Bolufemi: Celebrating A philanthropist 

In kogi State, Dr.Rotimi Bolufemi Chief Executive Officer, Rotshade Helplink Initiative (RHI), needs no introduction. As one of the few wealthy people around a multitude of the needy, he has become an icon of enterprise with a deep sense of compassion for the less privileged.

In his early 50s, Dr. Rotimi Bolufemi is a successful businessman who applies the fear of God in all his dealings.

Through dint of hard work, diligence, patience, faithfulness, excellent human relations skills and ability to identify and harness opportunities across various business sectors, Dr. Rotimi has distinguished himself as an outstanding personality in the international business arena.

The need to give back to the society prompted him to established Rotshade Helplink Initiative, a humanitarian foundation and philanthropic organization with an eye on engendering enterpreneurship among women and young people with promising future.

Rotimi’s sense of empathy is unrivalled in Kogi State and this has continued to win him fans and loyalists across board and beyond ethnic and religious boundaries through donations to community development projects and to various religious causes.

It is to the credit of his foundation that a 10-kilometer road was constructed in Lokongoma community in Lokoja to ease the difficulty encountered by motorists in the community.

He has given meaning to life since the inception of his foundation having touched five thousand indigent students, youths, N50,000 per head to widows and the aged who have benefited from the foundation’s annual empowerment programme.

“As Dr. Bolufemi continues on this path, it is only fitting to celebrate such an icon of diligence and kindness whilst praying for more of God’s blessings on him”, one of the beneficiaries witnessed.

A successful businessman who is into impotation of computers and motorcycles and a rice merchant Dr Rotimi Bolufemi was on the 16th of April, 2019 in far away Morocco, a recipient of the African Union (AU) Role Model Award as AGENDA 1963 Ambassadorial Award.

The 2019 edition of the yearly RHI Empowerment Programme for the less privileged in Kogi State is slated for later this month.

