DPR seals Petrocam, Gasland LPG plants over illegal operations, others

By Prince Okafor

THE Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed two Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants, also known as cooking gas, over non compliance and illegal operations in Lagos.

The petroleum regulations agency sealed Petrocam in Ayobo, Alimosho Local Goverment Area of Lagos, built under the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN’s 33KVA, for operating without license.

While Gasland Nig Ltd was sealed for operating without due safety procedure, and failure to renew operating licence.

Speaking on the development, DPR’s Manager, Services, Lagos Zonal Office, Mr. George Ene-ita who led the team said: “Earlier in March, 2019, when our investigative team brought the development to our office, our team came to seal this place (Petrocam).

“But Petrocam violated our mandate and reopen the plant. We are here again to effect another closure to ensure this time they cease to operate.

“Not only that they are operating illegally here, but the fact that they built a gas plant under an high tension wire, which is very risky to the community.

“Today, we are on surveillance inspection of gas facilities and what we have seen is very very unsafe. We realised that Petrocam is an illegal entity. The site is unsuitable for operation, so we effect the closure.

“We want to appeal to the public to help ensure that proper and standard procedures are in place and adhere to by reaching out to us when stations default. We have a dedicated line for this and the DPR website is also open to all.

“We are appealing to members of the public to always furnish us with useful information on suspicious illegal operators and those that have thrown safety and precautionary measures to the wind.”

On his part, Team lead, Gas Operations, DPR Lagos Zonal Office, Williams Ateukudoh said: “Through the inspection and surveillance routine on gas stations, DPR has been able to stop illegal operators to the detriment of the general public.

“At Gasland, the operation is very unsafe and we shut it down because safety has been thrown overboard. And it was not like that when we licensed them.

“This exercise is part of Department’s routine inspections to forestall fire outbreak, and general compliance to safety standards in the domestic service stations.”