Download Power Of Love By: STRAIGHTMAN

I am Nwali Okwudiri Straightman a singer cum poetic rapper and also a prolific song writer with musical dynamism which cut across the territorial boundaries of Africa.

A former student at ( Difference aesthetics ) music schools and currently working with ( THUNDER MUSIC ) Artist Village National Theatre Iganmu Lagos Nigeria, under the supervision of KING ZULE ZOO.

It preaches about the love of the universe missing in our daily activities and the state of anger eating deep in our human race, perpetuated by the social injustice among fellow beings, war here war there, racial discrimination, ethnic cleansing and religious crisis which became the order of the day and it’s now the survival of the fittest…

But we can still make it a better place.

