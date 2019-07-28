Don’t move your rig from Dibi to Olero field, community warns Chevron

By Prince Okafor

WARRI—Udo Community, located in Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, Olero field in Delta State, yesterday, warned the company not to move it oil drilling rig from the Dibi to Olero field.

The community stated that the arrangement will only be possible if the host communities are provided with the long awaited water and electricity projects demanded over the years.

Speaking during a press briefing in Delta State, Chairman of Udo Community, Warri North Mr. Richard Omare, said: “While the host community wallows in darkness and lack of portable drinking water over these years, Chevron’s Olero field facility enjoys all these amenities and 24 hours every day till date.

“Even when the Delta State Government have promised and agreed in a tripartite meeting of CNL, Itsekiri Regional Development Committee, IRDC and the host communities to provide water, Chevron have since fulfilled their part of the agreement, the Delta State Government to the knowledge of Governor Okowa has neglected to undertake the distribution of the water through network of pipes to the communities till date on flimsy reasons.

“We can no longer continue in this suffering when they contribute immensely to the revenue profile of the state by way of the 13 percent derivation fund.

“Chevron and its personnel are warned not to move their oil drilling rig from Dibi field to Olero field for any drilling operations for safety reasons as they are determined to resists them with all their security agents.”

Omare was accompanied by Dr. Jeffery Wilkie, Secretary of Tebu Community and Mr. Fredrick Kuke, Auditor of the IRDC.

