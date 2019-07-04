Don’t allow El Zakzaky die in your custody, Group urges Buhari

A Human Rights organization, Initiative for Conciliation and Right Protection (ICRP) has called on the Federal government of Nigeria not to allow the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly called Shiite to die in their custody.

This was made known to the public through a Press Conference held in Abuja on Thursday, the group’s convener, Mr Ahmad Shuaib speaking on behalf of the organization called on the government to take a proactive measure and release Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenah to their family members to allow them undergo urgent medical treatments because of their deteriorating health.

According to Shuaib, the government should obey the court judgement which has ruled in favour of Elzakzaky, urging the President to be a good example to all Nigerians by obeying the rule of law.

The statement read in part: “The current state of health of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah is a medical emergency issue and should be dealt with immediately by handing them over to their family members so that they can be treated in a good quality healthcare facility outside the country as their doctors stated.

“Their state of health has been deteriorating due to the negligence and untimely interventions, caused by the unnecessarily restricted nature of their access to medical care for nearly four years.

“We love our dear country Nigeria, we will not like any situation that will lead to the death of Sheikh Zakzaky in the hands of the Nigerian authorities.

“All citizens have rights to life and health. This means nobody, including the Government, can deprive them of that right. It also means the Government should take appropriate measures to safeguard life of all people by making laws to protect anyone whose life is at risk.

This is part of their right to life provided by the law. This is a fundamental right of every citizen under section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN),1999 as amended and article 4 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap.A10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria ( LFN), 2004.”