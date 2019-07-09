Doctors in Benin based private hospital carries out stem cells transplant

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – DOCTORS at a private hospital in Benin, Edo State, Celltek Healthcare Medical Centre have successfully carried out the transplant of the stem cells of a 62 year old patient with multiple myeloma.

Leader of the medical team that successfully carried out the operation, Prof. Godwin Bazuaye told journalists in Benin yesterday that the cell transplant was carried out in collaboration with Sudabelt, Terumo BCT and Global Blood Funds.

He said, “We have successfully carried on 4, July 2019 carried out the first stem cell harvest with the latest Optia Spectra machine. We were able to successfully transplant the stem cells to the patient with multiple Myeloma.

“This is the first record of a successful stem cell transplant for patients with blood cancer (multiple myeloma) in Nigeria. The patient is currently in the isolation room and responding to therapy.

“Currently, we have two stem cell transplant going on for the latest technology in stem cell transplant called Haplo or half match transplant.

“We have successfully done an international training for Nigerians on the act of Apheresis (Blood component producing machine called Optia Spectra), from 30, June to 6, July 2019”

It would be recalled the first stem cell plant for sickle cell disease was performed by Prof. Bazuaye and his team in 2011 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin for the cure of sickle cell disease.

Also, a total of three successful stem cell transplants was done alone in UBTH with all alive.

Prof. Bazuaye, while thanking Governor Godwin Obaseki for making Edo State a centre for medical excellence and tourism, appealed to the government to patronize the medical centre as it was cheaper to carry out stem cell transplant here in Nigeria than in overseas