Do not give my ex-mother-in-law my son, man begs court

Kaduna – A 59-year- old pharmacists, Hassan Usman, on Thursday begged a Sharia Court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State not to give his ex-mother in-law custody of his three-year-old son.



Testifying in court, Usman said:”I fear that my son will not grow to be a responsible man if my former mother-in-law brings him up.

”My son needs to be wit me so that he will grow up with good character.” he told the court.

Also testifying, the witnesses of the defendant, Dahiru lawal and Bashir Sulaiman who both reside at Rigasa, Kaduna, told the court that there were present at the time Usman and his ex wife entered into an agreement to allow the defendant keep their three-year-old.

After listening to the testimony, the Judge, Murtala Nasir, ordered the complaint, Furera Auwal to give genuine reasons why her former son-in-law should not be given custody of her grandson.

Nasir adjourned the case until July 15 for judgment.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the complainant, Auwal, 60, on July 4 dragged her former son-in-law to court for taking her three-year-old grandson.

”He kept my grandson for 13 days, he married my daughter for four years and they were later divorced, the court however, gave my daughter custody of the child”, she said.

