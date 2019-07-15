Divorce: Woman drags husband to court over lack of care

A business woman, Bilkisu Lawal on Monday dragged her husband, Ahmed Musa, to a Sharia Court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking divorce over lack of care.

”I have been married to Musa for two years now. Since we got married, I have been living in my parent’s house.

”He has refused to provide a house for me to stay.

”He paid N20,000 as my bride price. I am willing to pay him back his money. I also pray the court to terminate the union,’’she said.

Musa who lives in Kabala Coustine, Kaduna, accepted the allegations on him.

”I have no means to rent an apartment for my wife. The court should grant her the divorce,’’ he said.

After listening to the arguments of the couple, the Judge, Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case until July 18 for judgment.

He also ordered the complainant to come along with her parents on the adjourned date.