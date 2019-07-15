Breaking News
Translate

Divorce: Woman drags husband to court over lack of care

On 5:50 pmIn Newsby

A business woman, Bilkisu Lawal on Monday dragged her husband, Ahmed Musa, to a Sharia Court ll sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking divorce over lack of care.

Court, election petition, woman
Court

”I have been married to Musa for two years now. Since we got married, I have been living in my parent’s house.

”He has refused to provide a house for me to stay.

”He paid N20,000 as my bride price. I am willing to pay him back his money. I also pray the court to terminate the union,’’she said.

Musa who lives in Kabala Coustine, Kaduna, accepted the allegations on him.

RUGA: Arewa youths give Buhari, Southern leaders 30-day ultimatum(Opens in a new browser tab)

”I have no means to rent an apartment for my wife. The court should grant her the divorce,’’ he said.

After listening to the arguments of the couple, the Judge, Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case until July 18 for judgment.

He also ordered the complainant to come along with her parents on the adjourned date.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.