Divide youths and sports ministry, group tells Buhari

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA- A group of young experts in youth development wants the Federal Government to divide the Ministry of Sports and Youths Development into two distinct ministries to specially cater for the needs of youths.

The group- Youth Decide 2019, said that the development would address the issue of unemployment and security challenges facing the country.

The President of Youth Decide 2019, Chukwuma Okenwa stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja adding that the Ministry of Youth exists to promote issues concerning the youths and must not be clouded with sports.

They urged President Muhammad Buhari to consider appointing young people who have proven track of youth development into the Ministry of Youth Development.

“Youth Development work requires passion and commitment and can only be ideal for individuals who have that drive in them.

Okenwa explained that over the years, the beauty of sports have always overshadowed the task of youth development, a situation that has made the task of youth development almost a forgotten issue.

Vanguard